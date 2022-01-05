DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.5078

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1189346

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

