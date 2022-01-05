STRAX enters a partnership to deliver Covid-19 tests to regional government body in Europe

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / STRAX (STO:STRAX) (FRA:NOBC)

STRAX has partnered with a German personal protective equipment (PPE) specialist company to deliver Covid-19 tests to a regional government body in Europe. Total sales of the tests are expected to exceed 32 MEUR and the contract covers the first quarter of 2022.

STRAX has worked closely with the PPE specialist company since the fall of 2021, successfully delivering Covid-19 tests. This collaboration has now resulted in increasing volumes and a new contract award for the first quarter of 2022 to deliver Covid-19 tests to a regional government body in Europe. The contract is expected to have a significant positive impact on STRAX result in the first quarter of 2022 and the total sales of tests are expected to exceed 32 MEUR at a healthy underlying gross profit.

Since late 2020, STRAX financing partner PCP, has continued to be a valuable partner financing considerable order volumes with the dedicated financing for PPE related products.

"It's gratifying for the entire STRAX organization to be involved in the supply of Covid-19 tests during these challenging times. We have quickly built a reputation as a reliable vendor in various pandemic related products after having successfully delivered these to various intragovernmental organizations, hospitals, major retailers and specialist pharma distributors globally. We aim to continue this journey until we've come out on the other end of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

