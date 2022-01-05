

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.05 against the yen, 1.0345 against the franc, 1.1305 against the greenback and 0.8345 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.







