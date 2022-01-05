- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk has key opportunities in addition to weight-loss drug Wegovy, which are currently under-appreciated by the market, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Multiple Novo Nordisk assets due to report phase 3 data are under the radar, with focus likely to increase into March investor day, BofA said
- • Among them are icodec, a novel basal insulin, and semaglutide/cagrilintide
- • The key to the Novo thesis in the short term remains the Wegovy launch with the delay in increased supply, with a possible risk the new guidance for 2022, BofA said
- • The analysts maintained a price target of DKK 780 for Novo Nordisk
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de