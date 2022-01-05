

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to 100 in December from 98 in November. The score was forecast to fall to 97.



The survey showed that households' opinion balance related to their past financial situation increased two points to -17 and the one relative to their future personal financial situation remained stable at -8.



Further, the share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases advanced to -12 from -15.



The balance related to their future saving capacity dropped three points to 9 after a strong increase in November. At the same time, the one relative to their current saving capacity held steady at 22 for the second consecutive month.



Households' view about the opportunity to save dropped two points to 31 in December.



The assessment of the past standard of living in France improved to -52. Likewise, the index measuring the future standard of living bounced back to -29.



French households' fears about unemployment trend have increased after two consecutive months of decline, the survey revealed.



The balance of households considering that prices were on the rise during the past twelve months continued to rise after the very strong increase in November. On the other hand, the proportion of households considering that prices will be on the rise over the coming year continued to fall.







