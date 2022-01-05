Clean Invest Africa Plc - AGM Update

5 January 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA", the "Company" or the "Group")

Annual General Meeting update

Further to the announcement of 9 December 2021, convening an Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), and in light of recent developments concerning the Omicron variant of Covid, the Company is making changes to the format of its AGM, to be held at 11 a.m. on 10 January 2022.

In accordance with the UK Government's guidelines in response to the risks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 (the "Plan B Announcement"), that people work from home wherever possible, shareholders are requested not to attend the AGM in person. The AGM will be held as a closed meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy. Instructions for voting by proxy are set out in the notes at the end of the notice of AGM and on the proxy card sent to shareholders.

Shareholders who wish to ask questions at the AGM will be able to raise their questions by email to enquiry@coaltechenergy.com

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 20 7469 0930