Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
WKN: A0LAV0 ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0 
Frankfurt
05.01.22
10:12 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,004
-2,88 %
05.01.2022
Seeing Machines Limited: OMNIVISION and Seeing Machines Develop World First ASIC with Integrated ISP and Occula NPU Optimized for Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems

Announced at CES 2022, the new solution combines OMNIVISION's image signal processing technology with Seeing Machines' industry-leading Occula neural processing unit to provide automotive OEMs a cost-effective and highly efficient DMS/OMS solution

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, together with Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announce the automotive industry's first dedicated driver monitoring system (DMS) and occupant monitoring system (OMS) application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) that combines an image signal processor (ISP) and is powered by Seeing Machines' Occula Neural Processing Unit (NPU).