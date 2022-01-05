

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher in range-bound trade on Wednesday and the dollar held below two-week highs as traders await the latest Fed minutes due later in the day for more clues about the timing of the first rate hike and the tapering of its pandemic-induced stimulus.



Money markets are currently pricing in a high probability of a Fed rate increase in May, followed by two more by the end of the year. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,818.45 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,818.95.



Gold is seeing some safe-haven demand amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the world and weakness in the U.S. dollar.



Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were also slightly lower after rising to their highest level in more than a month in the previous session.



In economic releases, U.S. ADP private payrolls data for December is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET while the Fed minutes from the December 14-15 meeting are set for release at 2:00 pm ET.



Elsewhere in Europe, the euro zone services PMI was finalized at 53.1 in December, down from November's 55.9.



The Composite PMI was finalized at 53.3, down from November's 55.4, signaling the softest expansion in combined manufacturing and services output since March.







