Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
Frankfurt
05.01.22
09:46 Uhr
5,400 Euro
-0,080
-1,46 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.01.2022 | 12:28
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2021

Strong sales growth during 2021; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15% in Q4 and 20% for the full year 2021, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 6% to SEK 135.2 (127.3) million due to solid growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 38% and amounted to SEK 4.0 (6.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 4% to SEK 139.2 (133.8) million compared with the previous year.

The fourth quarter of 2021 became a solid quarter; the Zinzino based revenue in October - December increased by 17% to SEK 377.4 (322.7) million compared with the previous year. Total group revenue increased by 15% to SEK 391.5 (340.4) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2021 increased by 20% to SEK 1,360.9 (1,138.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-dec

20-dec

Change

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

34.2

31.3

9%

96.5

100.1

-4%

367.7

387.7

-5%

Central Europe

26.0

22.2

17%

68.7

54.7

26%

231.2

180.6

28%

East Europe

31.1

39.8

-22%

98.0

85.0

15%

336.0

272.3

23%

South & West Europe

15.9

12.8

24%

43.4

31.9

36%

146.3

89.1

64%

The Baltics

9.7

8.2

18%

26.3

21.6

22%

78.5

70.4

12%

North America

5.2

5.7

-9%

14.4

12.9

12%

50.5

42.7

18%

Asia-Pacific

12.6

7.3

73%

29.0

16.5

76%

88.3

35.9

146%

Africa

0.5

0.0


1.1

0.0


1.1

0.0


Zinzino

135.2

127.3

6%

377.4

322.7

17%

1,299.6

1,078.7

20%

Faun Pharma

4.0

6.5

-38%

14.1

17.7

-20%

61.3

59.9

2%

Zinzino Group

139.2

133.8

4%

391.5

340.4

15%

1,360.9

1,138.6

20%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 12:00 the 5th of January 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-2021,c3481878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3481878/1517336.pdf

Pressrelease Salesreport

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2997567

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

ZINZINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.