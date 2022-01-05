Transparency Market Research: Sales Opportunities in Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market to Reach US$ 16.4 Bn by 2031, finds TMR Study

- Demand for non-metallic restoratives, including glass ionomer and composite resins to elevate due to increase in prices of precious metal alloys currently used for restorative materials

- Advantages of nanomaterials to protect demineralization of the tooth structure and inhibit the growth of caries-related bacteria promote clinical studies for nanotechnology-based restorative materials

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The restorative materials and bonding agents market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2021-2031). The field of dentistry displays significant demand for restorative materials and bonding agents for repair, replacement, and restoration of form and functions of teeth. Besides this, restorative materials are also used to create fillings, crowns, bridges, and other dental implants to fix dental disorders.

Advances in biomedical materials for dentistry are creating opportunities in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. For instance, focus of manufacturers to reduce polymerization shrinkage to lead to improved cure outcomes of restorative materials and bonding agents.

The growth curve of the Asia Pacific restorative materials and bonding agents market is anticipated to chart an upward trajectory in the upcoming years. Expanding dental tourism in India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, among other countries of the region is creating demand for restorative materials and bonding agents in the region.

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market - Key Findings of Report

Manufacturers in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are undertaking R&D for low film thickness and viscosity in products preferred by dentists. Dental adhesives and bonding agents can affect post-surgery sensitivity and longevity of restoration that impact patient quality of life.

Focus of manufacturers on R&D on low thickness and viscosity of products is related to other reasons also. Clinically, thick adhesives can accumulate in the corners of proximal box for direct restoration procedures. The accumulated adhesive can appear as translucent areas in a radiograph, which is likely to be misdiagnosed as a gap, void, or secondary decay leading to unnecessary replacement.

Surface microhardness is a requisite for longevity of restorative materials in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. For instance, some restorative materials are subject to low hardness surfaces, which increase the probability of scratches and failures during restoration

Companies in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are employing novel technologies to manufacture restorative materials with improved properties

Glass ionomer cement is one of the preferred restorative materials, as it is easy to use and possesses excellent physical and chemical properties

Launch of nanomaterials is anticipated to create new revenue streams in the restorative materials and bonding agents market. Nanomaterials exhibit virtue to be incorporated with existing materials to improve dental outcomes.

Awareness programs and publication of informative brochures for long-term functioning of dental restorations to maintain optimum oral health is on the growth agenda of companies in the restorative materials and bonding agents market

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market - Growth Drivers

Expanding demand for dental consumables, which include restorative materials, bonding agents, and orthodontics products propels the restorative material and bonding agents market

Role of product manufacturers to develop novel restorative materials and bonding agents in order to address the shortcomings of predecessor materials bolsters growth of the restorative materials and bonding agents market. Micro and nano-sized reinforcing fillers are some examples of breakthrough materials for dental implants.

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the restorative materials and bonding agents market are;

3M Company

Company COLTENE Group

Shofu Dental Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Kulzer GmbH

Ultradent Products Inc.

Medicinos linija UAB

Dentsply Sirona

IDENTA Dental Material GmbH

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Voco GmbH

GC Corporation

Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd.

KaVo Kerr

The restorative materials and bonding agents market is segmented as follows;

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Type

Restoration Material

Direct



Amalgam





Resin Based Composite





Glass Ionomer





Resin Modified Glass Ionomer





Others



Indirect



All Ceramic





Porcelain Fused to Metal





Cast Gold Alloys





Cast Metal

Bonding Agents

Total Etch



Self-etch

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Institutes & Research Centers

Others (Public Health Practice and Military Practice)

Restorative Materials and Bonding Agents Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

