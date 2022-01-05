Romania will likely allocate several gigawatts of solar power through a range of procurement exercises over the next four years. According to the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association, there are currently between 20 GW and 30 GW of large-scale renewable energy projects in various stages of development, with several hundred megawatts potentially set to go online this year.The Romanian government has revealed plans to hold the country's first tender for utility-scale renewables projects in the first half of this year. "Through various tender schemes, at least 3 GW of new renewable energy capacity ...

