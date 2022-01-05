

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened marginally in December, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index fell to 39.1 in December from 39.2 in November and October. Economists had expected a score of 39.8.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the indicators measuring the income growth increased to 39.9 in December and that for overall livelihood grew to 38.6.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods remained unchanged at 36.5, while the index for employment fell to 41.5.



The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households.







