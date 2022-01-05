A 70MW solar plant at Pabna has today been rubber-stamped, together with a 50MW site in the Mymensingh district proposed by Total Eren alongside Norwegian and local development partners.Plans for a 70MW solar plant in Bangladesh, reported by pv magazine yesterday, have secured approval from the government, with the cabinet committee on government purchase also waving through a separate, 50MW project. The committee, chaired by finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, gave the green light to Korean companies Daehan Green Energy Co Ltd and Hi Korea Co Ltd - plus local developer Pabna Solar Power Ltd - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...