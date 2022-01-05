Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband Lead Product Aversa Fentanyl May Reach Peak Annual Sales of $80-200 Million Based on Market Assessment by Leading Healthcare Consulting Firm

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of transdermal pharmaceutical products has completed the market assessment and commercialization strategy for its lead product candidate, AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system.

The company engaged leading healthcare consulting company Health Advances to assess the market opportunity and commercial strategy for Aversa Fentanyl, which has the potential to be the world's first fentanyl transdermal system with abuse deterrent properties. Once approved by the United States FDA, Aversa Fentanyl will be priced competitively with generic fentanyl patches and may reach peak annual US sales of $80-200 million roughly five years after launch.1 Additional potential market opportunity may be available if Aversa Fentanyl drives the entire transdermal fentanyl market towards abuse deterrent patches similar to what occurred in the extended-release oral opioid market. The company is also considering developing the product for strategic international markets as protected by its global abuse deterrent patent portfolio.

Currently the transdermal fentanyl market in the United States is comprised of generic ANDA products that do not have any abuse deterrent properties. The FDA response to the opioid crisis includes a goal to expand access to abuse-deterrent formulations to discourage abuse as outlined in the FDA's Opioid Action Plan.2 Development of Aversa Fentanyl will follow a regulatory path towards a 505(b)(2) NDA with a clinical program to establish abuse deterrent claims.

'Health Advances was able to confirm the significant unmet patient need for Aversa Fentanyl based on rigorous primary and secondary market research accompanied with deep experience in the abuse deterrence space. We are excited to execute on our plan to bring Aversa Fentanyl to market' said Gareth Sheridan, CEO, Nutriband. 'Improving the safety profile of easily abused transdermal drugs such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them is the driving force for our company.'

1 Health Advances market analysis report December 2021

2 FDA Opioids Action Plan https://www.fda.gov/drugs/information-drug-class/fda-opioids-action-plan

About Aversa Fentanyl

Aversa Fentanyl, our lead product under development, is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. Aversa Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first fentanyl transdermal system with abuse deterrent properties.

About Aversa Transdermal Technology

Aversa transdermal technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The technology is based on incorporating aversive agents into the patch that do not contact the drug matrix.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. The company is also engaged in contract research and development services and the manufacture of transdermal products

Forward-Looking Statements

