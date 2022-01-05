Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

5 January 2022

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of December 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC issued 480,000 ordinary shares from its block listing facility dated 14 December 2020.

No shares were repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation.

As at 31 December 2021, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 314,568,920 ordinary shares. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is also 314,568,920.

The above figure (314,568,920) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347