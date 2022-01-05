

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it delivered total postpaid net adds of 1.3 million, including approximately 880,000 postpaid phones, during the fourth quarter of 2021. The company added approximately 270,000 fiber subscribers for the quarter.



For the full-year 2021, postpaid phone net adds were 3.2 million, the company's highest annual postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade. Full-year fiber net adds totaled about 1.0 million.



AT&T ended the year with approximately 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, ahead of prior guidance.







