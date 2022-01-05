Global In-Game Advertising Market Foreseen to Hit $13,989.6 Million, Growing at 11.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 | Informative Business Growth by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising applications of in-game advertising technique are fueling the global in-game advertising market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market. The Asia Pacific market is likely to lead the market.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "In-game Advertising Market by Advertising Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, and Advergaming), Device Type (PC/Laptop and Smartphone/Tablet), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

The Global In-game Advertising Market is expected to garner $13,989.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

In-Game Advertising Market Dynamics:

The key factor fueling the growth of the global in-game advertising market is a significant rise in the adoption of mobile games across the globe. In addition, increasing applications of in-game advertising techniques by marketers and rising trend for online gaming among people are likely to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, the incompatibility of certain devices to support games is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Findings of the In-Game Advertising Market:

The In-Game Advertising market is segmented based on advertising type, device type, and region.

The static ads sub-segment of the advertising type segment is anticipated to observe highest growth and collect a revenue of $6,365.3 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging use of static ads by game developers for marketing purposes.

sub-segment of the advertising type segment is anticipated to observe highest growth and collect a in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging use of static ads by game developers for marketing purposes. The smartphone/tablet sub-segment of the device type segment is anticipated to witness augmented growth by gathering $6,012.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the growing demand for social & mobile gaming, increasing penetration of the internet, and the easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming.

sub-segment of the device type segment is anticipated to witness augmented growth by in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the growing demand for social & mobile gaming, increasing penetration of the internet, and the easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming. Among region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to observe significant growth, rising with a CAGR of 12.9% in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the rising digitalization and growing usage of smartphones, laptops, and PC in this region.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the In-Game Advertising Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a positive impact on the growth of the global in-game advertising market in 2020. In the pandemic period, the gaming industry experienced significant rise due to rising adoption of online games amidst the lockdown period. As a result, the demand for in-game advertising has greatly surged, which is considerably propelling the market growth amidst the pandemic period.

Top 10 Players of the In-Game Advertising Market Industry

The major players of the global in-game advertising industry are

1.Alphabet Inc.

2.RapidFire Inc.

3.MediaSpike Inc.

4.Electronic Arts Inc.

5.ironSource Ltd.

6.Motive Interactive Inc.

7.Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

8.Playwire LLC

9.WPP Plc.

10.Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market.

For instance, in December 2021, a forerunner in-game advertising industry, Sayollo, introduced gComm, an innovative in-game purchasing platform, for mobile game makers and retailers.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

