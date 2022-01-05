

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for December is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 115.76 against the yen, 1.1311 against the euro, 1.3545 against the pound and 0.9163 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de