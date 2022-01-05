CGS International Inc.: CGS International, Inc. Inks Agreement with Second Philippine Based Cooperative for the Distribution of GENESIS 89

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., has entered into a Distribution Agreement with Care Filipinos Multipurpose Cooperative ("Care Cooperative").

Care Cooperative is registered as a multipurpose cooperative with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) of the Philippines and has been operating since 2008 in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Care Cooperative is a duly accredited distribution cooperative member of the Philippines' largest cooperative federations, namely COOP NATTCO, which has over 10,000 members, and the Federation of People's Sustainable Development Cooperatives (FPSDC).

"We believe the execution of this agreement signals the continued growth of the Company in the Philippines and is a sign of things to come as we move into 2022. Care Cooperative, with its accreditation as a distribution cooperative member, is positioned perfectly to assist the Company with the sale of our GENESIS 89 product-line," stated Ramon Mabanta, CEO of CGSI.

As a member of these two federations, Care Cooperative's distribution network exceeds 10,000 CDA registered cooperatives, each with an average of 40 members per cooperative. In turn, each individual member of these coops has a farm with an average of 2.5 hectares. Care Cooperative also has their own Agri farm of 1,000 hectares and it is anticipated it will make the initial purchase and also serve as the primary testing farm for its entire distribution network.

"With more than 1,000,000 hectares in the Care Cooperative distribution network, the potential sales figures are difficult to accurately estimate, but we are confident that we can reach a sizable portion of the total membership. The initial purchase order from Care Cooperative itself is expected in the coming weeks, and we believe that the relationship will prove to be invaluable as we press forward with the Company's plan of operation and growth strategy," added Mabanta.

Per the terms of the Distribution Agreement, the Company will supply Care Cooperative with its GENESIS 89 plant enhancer, and Care Cooperative will serve both as a purchaser and user of the product as well as operating as a non-exclusive distributor of GENESIS 89 to purchasing members.

"Both the Company and Care Cooperative are committed to corporate and social responsibility projects and mandates. The future of the Company is tied to the success of the cooperatives, and creating a sustainable, beneficial relationship is at the forefront of the Company's intended expansion and growth initiatives," concluded Mabanta.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

