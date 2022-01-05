DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF

DEALING DATE: 04/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.6792

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186116

CODE: PR1S

