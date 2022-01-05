Neolith Again Wins the Prestigious ArchRecord Award for Architecture

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith is once again in celebration mode after receiving the ArchRecord award from the American magazine Architectural Record. This prestigious prize is voted on by a select jury of professionals. The monthly American magazine dedicated to architecture and interior design awards this prize each year to recognize innovation, utility and esthetics.

The award was received in recognition of the all-new Metropolitan model from the ESSENTIALS series, which is comprised of up to 90% recycled material. It's a formula created by Neolith to make it the most sustainable of all the materials in existence in the same Sintered Stone category. Moreover, it is manufactured in a carbon neutral environment with an improved full body design. Also known for its metallic décor with a worn effect and soft contrasts, this model is full of character and inspired by the hustle and bustle of the most exciting cities.

The receipt of this award follows the announcement of Neolith's expansion in North America where it has several regional headquarters and distribution centers in places like New York and Florida, including Miami.

"2021 has been a great year for Neolith worldwide," said José Luis Ramón, CEO of the Neolith Group. "There's no better way to end the year than receiving this kind of recognition from the very professionals who create unique spaces using Neolith.

After having been awarded the ArchRecord prize in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Neolith has once again received it in 2021 with a model featuring up to 90% recycled materials. Always on the cutting edge of sustainability, Neolith was the first company in the sector to become carbon neutral in 2019.

This year's ArchRecord prize in the annual Record Products competition, along with the three previous ones, joins the long list of awards and acknowledgements the company has received over the last decade, thus positioning Neolith as the preferred brand in the Sintered Stone industry.

As the curtain falls on a successful and eventful year, Neolith is now looking towards 2022 with great ambition in view of the launch of all-new models, important collaboration possibilities and its wonderful team of professionals which has made Neolith the world's leading brand in the Sintered Stone industry.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading Sintered Stone brand. It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials.