System One Announces Acquisition of Dreamtek UK Ltd. and Dreamtek Inc.

Dreamtek to Operate with TeamPeople to Expand Creative Media Services

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System One, a leading provider of workforce solutions and integrated services, today announced the acquisition of Dreamtek, a leading global video production company, based in London and New York. With the acquisition, Dreamtek and System One through its division, TeamPeople, will collaborate and offer creative video production services, live and virtual event expertise, and advanced technical production knowledge for a quick, efficient response to growing media industry needs on a global scale.

Dreamtek's breadth of services connect creative, production, multimedia, and video engineering professionals with companies seeking talent on a full time or freelance basis. Dreamtek's proven track record in delivering creative video production services, highly technical virtual events, and development of broadcast products and software to serve the video production market, perfectly complements and enhances TeamPeople's mission to build dynamic media teams for a variety of outlets, including in-house studios, creative services, video content creation, marketing operations, and live and hybrid events.

"System One is committed to the expansion of our 5 strategic pillars, Engineering & Technical, Clinical & Scientific, Government & IT, Legal, and Digital Creative," said Greg Lignelli, System One COO. "The reputation, expertise, and strength of Dreamtek aligns with our vision of providing critical outsourced services to niche markets. Dreamtek's strong foundation and highly skilled team will create additional opportunity for our continued growth in the virtual live events space, video production, A/V support, and VR and AR areas.

"This collaboration expands our portfolio of services to help meet the demands of the virtual shift that has had an impact on creative and business communications," said Rachel Peters, EVP TeamPeople. "We believe our shared passion for people and innovation will aid in our efforts, making our services more impactful for our clients and audiences."

"This is a positive and strategic alliance," said Dreamtek CEO Victoria Neeson. "This union gives us the support necessary to take our digital and creative business to the next level."

About System One

System One specializes in delivering workforce solutions and integrated outsourced services to five key pillars, Engineering & Technical, Clinical & Scientific, Legal, Government & IT, and Digital Creative. For more than 40 years, System One has provided staffing and workforce solutions across a wide range of industries and disciplines. System One is a privately held company with more than 650 staff members, 9,000+ consultants supporting customer missions, and over 50 office locations in the United States and Canada. More information is available at System One.

About TeamPeople

TeamPeople, a division of System One, is a leader in the creative, multimedia, and AV staffing and managed services industry. TeamPeople helps clients build dynamic media teams and workforce solutions for in-house studios, creative services, digital content creation, engineering, and live event and AV support operations. The company has spent the last decade assembling the most creative and highly qualified talent in the industry. Serving a variety of clientele from news, entertainment, commercial, government, NGOs, and intergovernmental agencies, TeamPeople's unique services are scalable, responsive, and completely custom. More information is available at TeamPeople.

About Dreamtek

Dreamtek is a video technology & production company that lives and breathes video. The international team of experts work side-by-side with every customer, to provide the most innovative broadcast solutions. Driven by passion, it's dedicated to delivering the best in creative video production, live event streaming, and managed services. More information is available at Dreamtek.

