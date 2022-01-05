DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jan-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aubagne, January 5, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021: - 3,361 shares - EUR 9,978,179.44 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,810 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,600 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 95,701 shares for EUR 44,247,756.63 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,714 shares for EUR 45,073,166.52

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account: - 2,374 shares - EUR 9,177,482.91 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 659 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 538 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,109 shares for EUR 8,777,527.71 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,735 shares for EUR 7,961,330.63

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

Petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius-stedim.com

APPENDIX H2 2021

Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR TOTAL 2,810 95,701 44,247,756.63 2,600 94,714 45,073,166.52 01/07/2021 52 2,000 790,040.00 11 300 120,741.00 02/07/2021 4 300 118,200.00 20 500 198,220.00 05/07/2021 11 400 157,400.00 6 104 41,275.52 06/07/2021 - - - 51 2,096 859,234.24 07/07/2021 - - - 26 1,100 467,203.00 08/07/2021 - - - 9 400 175,200.00 09/07/2021 41 1,300 563,784.00 - - - 12/07/2021 - - - 45 1,100 485,100.00 13/07/2021 13 600 262,422.00 7 300 133,860.00 14/07/2021 1 51 22,593.00 4 300 134,700.00 16/07/2021 - - - 9 200 91,900.00 19/07/2021 42 1,349 613,646.61 4 100 46,250.00 20/07/2021 35 1,900 857,451.00 - - - 21/07/2021 143 5,996 2,620,431.88 32 1,009 458,802.39 22/07/2021 16 500 218,000.00 82 2,091 938,900.82 23/07/2021 1 100 45,600.00 38 1,175 542,732.50 26/07/2021 21 900 413,091.00 20 625 291,443.75 27/07/2021 10 400 181,772.00 20 800 368,400.00 28/07/2021 3 200 92,300.00 34 1,000 468,500.00 29/07/2021 11 400 187,400.00 7 200 94,700.00 30/07/2021 11 400 187,600.00 31 1,400 671,300.00 02/08/2021 10 500 239,500.00 15 400 193,400.00 03/08/2021 2 100 48,300.00 11 500 243,620.00 04/08/2021 6 100 48,300.00 14 500 246,000.00 05/08/2021 - - - 22 600 297,300.00 06/08/2021 52 1,600 776,800.00 - - - 09/08/2021 - - - 18 500 244,000.00 10/08/2021 1 100 49,000.00 30 856 423,035.20 11/08/2021 15 600 291,900.00 - - - 12/08/2021 18 701 336,472.99 4 144 69,651.36 13/08/2021 2 199 94,923.00 - - - 16/08/2021 14 200 95,100.00 5 300 144,600.00 17/08/2021 - - - 40 1,700 835,992.00 18/08/2021 - - - 26 1,000 504,500.00 19/08/2021 67 1,900 935,351.00 19 600 296,442.00 20/08/2021 5 100 50,000.00 42 1,500 755,595.00 23/08/2021 - - - 5 200 103,300.00 24/08/2021 - - - 1 100 52,000.00 25/08/2021 - - - 1 100 52,500.00 31/08/2021 - - - 4 100 53,060.00 20/09/2021 98 1,200 596,700.00 4 400 208,200.00 21/09/2021 - - - 36 800 423,384.00 23/09/2021 - - - 4 200 107,600.00 27/09/2021 120 3,500 1,722,770.00 - - - 28/09/2021 146 3,614 1,708,265.52 - - - 29/09/2021 - - - 113 3,200 1,556,512.00 30/09/2021 - - - 4 200 98,500.00 01/10/2021 125 5,000 2,309,750.00 9 400 189,200.00 04/10/2021 125 5,491 2,416,534.19 1 100 45,200.00 05/10/2021 7 100 43,540.00 82 3,300 1,479,258.00 06/10/2021 39 1,400 620,704.00 - - - 07/10/2021 50 2,200 968,990.00 44 851 380,082.13 08/10/2021 17 700 305,900.00 17 749 331,597.28 11/10/2021 35 1,000 429,500.00 6 300 129,600.00 12/10/2021 10 200 85,800.00 49 2,104 924,729.04 13/10/2021 - - - 110 3,596 1,628,700.32 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR 14/10/2021 1 100 45,660.00 53 2,000 933,460.00 15/10/2021 10 400 186,200.00 37 600 283,002.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 08:31 ET (13:31 GMT)