Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jan-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aubagne, January 5, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021: - 3,361 shares - EUR 9,978,179.44 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,810 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,600 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 95,701 shares for EUR 44,247,756.63 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 94,714 shares for EUR 45,073,166.52

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account: - 2,374 shares - EUR 9,177,482.91 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 659 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 538 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,109 shares for EUR 8,777,527.71 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,735 shares for EUR 7,961,330.63

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros.

Contact

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

Petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius-stedim.com

APPENDIX H2 2021 

Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     2,810       95,701     44,247,756.63   2,600       94,714     45,073,166.52 
01/07/2021  52         2,000     790,040.00     11         300      120,741.00 
02/07/2021  4         300      118,200.00     20         500      198,220.00 
05/07/2021  11         400      157,400.00     6         104      41,275.52 
06/07/2021  -         -       -         51         2,096     859,234.24 
07/07/2021  -         -       -         26         1,100     467,203.00 
08/07/2021  -         -       -         9         400      175,200.00 
09/07/2021  41         1,300     563,784.00     -         -       - 
12/07/2021  -         -       -         45         1,100     485,100.00 
13/07/2021  13         600      262,422.00     7         300      133,860.00 
14/07/2021  1         51       22,593.00     4         300      134,700.00 
16/07/2021  -         -       -         9         200      91,900.00 
19/07/2021  42         1,349     613,646.61     4         100      46,250.00 
20/07/2021  35         1,900     857,451.00     -         -       - 
21/07/2021  143        5,996     2,620,431.88    32         1,009     458,802.39 
22/07/2021  16         500      218,000.00     82         2,091     938,900.82 
23/07/2021  1         100      45,600.00     38         1,175     542,732.50 
26/07/2021  21         900      413,091.00     20         625      291,443.75 
27/07/2021  10         400      181,772.00     20         800      368,400.00 
28/07/2021  3         200      92,300.00     34         1,000     468,500.00 
29/07/2021  11         400      187,400.00     7         200      94,700.00 
30/07/2021  11         400      187,600.00     31         1,400     671,300.00 
02/08/2021  10         500      239,500.00     15         400      193,400.00 
03/08/2021  2         100      48,300.00     11         500      243,620.00 
04/08/2021  6         100      48,300.00     14         500      246,000.00 
05/08/2021  -         -       -         22         600      297,300.00 
06/08/2021  52         1,600     776,800.00     -         -       - 
09/08/2021  -         -       -         18         500      244,000.00 
10/08/2021  1         100      49,000.00     30         856      423,035.20 
11/08/2021  15         600      291,900.00     -         -       - 
12/08/2021  18         701      336,472.99     4         144      69,651.36 
13/08/2021  2         199      94,923.00     -         -       - 
16/08/2021  14         200      95,100.00     5         300      144,600.00 
17/08/2021  -         -       -         40         1,700     835,992.00 
18/08/2021  -         -       -         26         1,000     504,500.00 
19/08/2021  67         1,900     935,351.00     19         600      296,442.00 
20/08/2021  5         100      50,000.00     42         1,500     755,595.00 
23/08/2021  -         -       -         5         200      103,300.00 
24/08/2021  -         -       -         1         100      52,000.00 
25/08/2021  -         -       -         1         100      52,500.00 
31/08/2021  -         -       -         4         100      53,060.00 
20/09/2021  98         1,200     596,700.00     4         400      208,200.00 
21/09/2021  -         -       -         36         800      423,384.00 
23/09/2021  -         -       -         4         200      107,600.00 
27/09/2021  120        3,500     1,722,770.00    -         -       - 
28/09/2021  146        3,614     1,708,265.52    -         -       - 
29/09/2021  -         -       -         113        3,200     1,556,512.00 
30/09/2021  -         -       -         4         200      98,500.00 
01/10/2021  125        5,000     2,309,750.00    9         400      189,200.00 
04/10/2021  125        5,491     2,416,534.19    1         100      45,200.00 
05/10/2021  7         100      43,540.00     82         3,300     1,479,258.00 
06/10/2021  39         1,400     620,704.00     -         -       - 
07/10/2021  50         2,200     968,990.00     44         851      380,082.13 
08/10/2021  17         700      305,900.00     17         749      331,597.28 
11/10/2021  35         1,000     429,500.00     6         300      129,600.00 
12/10/2021  10         200      85,800.00     49         2,104     924,729.04 
13/10/2021  -         -       -         110        3,596     1,628,700.32 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
14/10/2021  1         100      45,660.00     53         2,000     933,460.00 
15/10/2021  10         400      186,200.00     37         600      283,002.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 08:31 ET (13:31 GMT)

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.