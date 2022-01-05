MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Receives Full Registered Trademark Status for "Health Karma" From US Patent and Trademark Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the company received full registration of its trademark "Health Karma"® with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"Health Karma is redefining the benefits landscape for people both with and without traditional health insurance," said Health Karma CEO, Travis Jackson. "This trademark will enable us to further strengthen our name as the go-to healthcare hub that helps Americans save thousands of dollars on their healthcare, regardless of their health insurance coverage. Our promise is simple: we want people to improve their healthcare access while reducing what they pay for it."

Neil Swartz, Chairman of MediXall Group stated "From day one, our goal at MediXall Group has been to take the complexity out of healthcare. Our first-generation technology was designed to make shopping for healthcare as easy as booking a flight or hotel on Priceline or Expedia.

With our second-generation platform, Health Karma®, we've built on top of our foundation to create a place where people can find and access the educational tips, tools, and guidance needed to take the hassle out of managing their healthcare, while saving them time and money in the process."

The Health Karma® trademark was granted USPTO Registration Number 6585718.

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarma.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

Media Contact: Karla Hernandez, karla@transmediagroup.com, (561) 750-9800

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681080/MediXall-Group-Receives-Full-Registered-Trademark-Status-for-Health-Karma-R-From-US-Patent-and-Trademark-Office