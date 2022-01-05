New design with additional features and even more service!

Unitedprint.com SE successfully completed the global relaunch of print24 shortly before the end of 2021 and now presents its flagship brand in a completely new design with many additional features and even more service.

With the new print24, Unitedprint.com SE offers its customers a modern and contemporary look with improved clarity, faster performance, compatibility with all end devices, easier usability, extended product information in 25 languages and shipping to over 150 countries worldwide.

At the same time, the relaunch served as an opportunity to raise the profile of the main brands and give the global customer base an easier way to use the services by merging the second brand portals Firstprint, Getprint, Printwhat, Unitedprint and DDK Print Big which were developed in parallel with print24 over the years into the new print24, thereby uniting all business solutions and services under one strengthened brand.

The successful relaunch of print24 marks another significant milestone in the corporate development of the fully independent and wholly owned Unitedprint.com SE, thus laying the foundation for the company's further national, international and global expansion.

Together with Easyprint, its intuitive FreeDesign tool for easy interactive online design, thousands of high-quality design templates and innovative digital products, Unitedprint.com SE is excellently positioned to offer highly professional solutions to the entire global visual communication market for business and end customers and thereby exploit the considerably extensive global potential available for a great future.

print24.com offers its customers a huge selection of products at the most attractive prices, the highest product quality, the fastest delivery times with competent service and support. Customers can choose from over 500 million product combinations, create their own corporate design, and conveniently order online 24/7.

Unitedprint.com SE is a highly innovation-driven e-commerce company operating globally in the field of visual communication. As one of the world's leading technology companies in this sector, Unitedprint.com SE employs around 300 members of staff globally and operates its well-known services print24, Easyprint and the USS (Unitedprint Shop Services) partner programme at 22 locations worldwide. In addition to modern digital products and interactive online design services, Unitedprint.com SE offers its customers classic services and print products in the fields of photography, in-house/hospitality/hotel/events, textiles, large format printing, advertising materials, advertising technology and much more.

