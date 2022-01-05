DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 03/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 97.8775
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47230775
CODE: USRI
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 134428 EQS News ID: 1264659 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264659&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2022 09:09 ET (14:09 GMT)