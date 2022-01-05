DJ SWEF: Directorate Change

Directorate Change

The Company notes that, as previously announced and in line with the Board's existing Succession Plan, Stephen Smith has stepped down as Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from close of business 31 December 2021.

John Whittle has become Chairman of the Board of the Company and Charlotte Denton has become Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from 1 January 2022.

John Whittle, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Stephen for all of his hard work and exceptional contribution over the years and wish him well for the future."

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

