Tinexta has stated it has 'no interest in the deal' that was subject to press speculation on 4 January 2022, namely the claimed negotiations to combine with Prelios, a private-equity owned company. Tinexta's recent M&A strategy has focused on investing in new industries, with an expected strong growth profile (such as the acquisitions of Cyber Security and CertEurope in France), or the formation of new ventures (with no new capital investment by Tinexta) with industry participants that management expects will improve the growth outlook for its existing business units (such as the new venture with Intesa Sanpaolo and the investment by Bregal Milestone in InfoCert). Tinexta will publish its new three-year economic and financial plan for FY22-24 on 28 February.

