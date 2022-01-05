North American Radiation Protection Apron Market worth $48 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest & Skirt, Full Wrap, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron, Lead Free Apron), Country (US, Canada) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 48 million by 2026 from USD 35 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of the North American radiation protection aprons market is being driven by factors such as increasing number of trained radiologic technologists, increasing safety awareness, the growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and growth in the number of PET/CT scans.

The front protection aprons segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold largest share during the forecast period for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the North American radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest & skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2020, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of this market primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

US was the largest country market for the North American radiation protection aprons market in 2020

Based on country, the North American radiation protection apron market is segmented into the US and Canada. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to increasing awareness of radiation safety, the increasing number of radiography procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation protection products. In 2020, the US accounted for the largest share of the radiation protection aprons market. The large share can be attributed to the increasing number of radiography procedures performed and the rising number of healthcare professionals that use radiography equipment.

The major players operating in the North American radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar-Ray Products (US), AliMed, Inc. (US), Burlington Medical (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), Protech Medical (US), AADCO Medical, Inc. (US), Lite Tech (US), Barrier Technologies (US), and BLOXR Solutions (US).

