DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)
ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV
DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.11040000
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 238000
CODE: RUSE
ISIN: LU1483649312
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE Sequence No.: 134777 EQS News ID: 1265241 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265241&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 05, 2022 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)