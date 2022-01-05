Simon Data Wins Multiple Industry Honors for Exceptional Workplace Culture

Industry-leading CDP recognized by Built In as "Best Places to Work" for second consecutive year and earns employee-driven Great Place to Work® Certification

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Simon Data , a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced that it has earned recognition by Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards in two categories and is also proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®.

For the second consecutive year, Simon Data was among Built In's list of NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work For and also earned a spot on Built In's San Francisco Best Small Companies to Work For. The annual awards program features companies of all sizes, from digital startups to established enterprise organizations, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States.

Built In selects the winners of its Best Places to Work Awards based on an algorithm using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. Simon was honored by Built In for its outstanding benefits, including free healthcare for employees and their family, flexible PTO policy, hybrid work environment, mental health days, generous wellness benefits, and client, remote work and health stipends.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants - and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

In addition to recognition from Built In, Simon Data also earned certification as a Great Place to Work. The Great Place to Work® Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Simon Data and is ranked by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership.

In the current survey, 92% of employees at Simon Data say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. The Great Place to Work Certification rewards companies that build workplace cultures proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said?Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Simon Data is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Over 77% percent of Simon Data team members completed the signature Trust Index© Survey that asks about a variety of workplace experiences. Highlights from the survey include:

95% of employees agree that management promotes inclusive behavior

94% feel a sense of camaraderie within the company

96% agree that they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life

93% experience pride in their team and their accomplishments

"As a company that was founded on delivering exceptional customer experiences, we understand that the success of any business begins and ends with people," said Jason Davis, CEO and cofounder of Simon Data. "We're proud to earn recognition from Built In for the second consecutive year and to earn certification as a Great Place to Work. Our investment in people, and our core values of respecting everyone and offering opportunities to learn and develop, have enabled us to build an exceptional team of dynamic people who drive our success."

Simon Data offers many opportunities for professional growth and collaboration, including employee resource groups such as DE&I, Remote Employees of Simon, and SNOW (Simon's Network of Women). SNOW organizes monthly meetings and champions "SNOWballing," a career development series focused on skills including collaboration, authentic leadership, and communication, and addressing practical concerns like creating a work-life balance, managing difficult conversations, and owning the room.

For more information about career opportunities at Simon Data visit https://www.simondata.com/careers/ .

