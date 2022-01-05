Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, presents its financial reporting schedule for 2022(1)
Annonce
Date*
2021 full-year results
|
Thursday, April 7th, 2022
Before the market opening
Annual shareholders meeting
|
Tuesday, May 17th, 2022
2022 first-half results
|
Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Before the market opening
(1) This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.
Contacts:
BIOCORP
Jacques Gardette
Chairman of the Board
investisseurs@biocorp.fr
Éric Dessertenne
Chief Executive Officer
Sylvaine Dessard
Marketing Communication Director
rp@biocorp.fr
+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85
CONTACTS ULYSSE COMMUNICATION
Bruno ARABIAN
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26
Nicolas DANIELS
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)6 63 66 59 22