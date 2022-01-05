Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (ALONC FR0011766229) (Paris:ALONC), a biopharmaceutical group providing the pharmaceutical industry with support finding new therapeutic molecules for fighting various forms of cancer and other serious illnesses with no known effective treatment, today announces its 2022 financial agenda.

Events Dates* 2021 Full-Year Revenue January 27, 2022 2021 Full-Year Results April 7, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 June 29, 2022 2022 Half-Year Revenue July 21, 2022 2022 Half-Year Results September 15, 2022

*Information subject to change.

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder, and has been listed on Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is the discovery of effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without therapeutic solutions. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its unique technological platform combining Artificial Intelligence, state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to select new therapeutic targets, design and develop potential preclinical candidates through to clinical phases. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and to license its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with global pharmaceutical groups. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees within 3 Business Units (BU): Service, Biotech, Artificial Intelligence and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA. www.oncodesign.com

