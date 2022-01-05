Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract concluded by LYSOGENE with the Kepler Cheuvreux brokerage firm, as of 31 December 2021, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 53,573

- Cash balance: 115,539.70

- Number of executions on buy side on the second half: 224

- Number of executions on sell side on the second half: 216

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,249 shares for 142,998.52

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 57,255 shares for 126,782.42

As a reminder, as of 30 June 2021, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 43,579

- Cash balance: 132,063.33

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 369

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 399

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,130 shares for 358,888.31

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 131,937 shares for 400,135.60

As a reminder, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 34,030

- Cash balance: 78,185.94

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is ongoing. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene has also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SATT Conectus for a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of the Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

