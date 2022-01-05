AM Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced that Erik van den Berg, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Lars Boesgaard, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Annual Life Sciences Virtual Crossover Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Company will be conducting investor meetings, which can be requested through Kempen. H.C. Wainwright's BioConnect Virtual Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.am-pharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days following the event.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com.

