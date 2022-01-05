DJ ALTHEORA: 2022 financial calendar

press release

Mauves, January 5, 2021, 6:00 pm

2022 financial calendar

Altheora Group publishes its 2022 financial calendar.

2021 Full Year Revenue January 19, 2022 2021 Full Year Results March 23, 2022 2021 Annual Financial Report April 14, 2022 2022 Q1 Revenue April 20, 2022 2022 Half Year Revenue July 12, 2022 2022 Half Year Results September 27, 2022 2022 Half Year Financial Report October 12, 2022 2022 Q3 revenue October 19, 2022

Publications to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

ALTHEORA is a European leader in composite material applications. Since 1934, the Group has been known for its development of specific tools in Construction and Public Works (switching boxes for electrical, gas, telecommunications, and other applications). It also developed expertise and cutting-edge technology in such wide-ranging and exacting sectors as railways, aeronautics, automotive, healthcare, recreation, and urban outdoor furnishings. As well, it has an innovation laboratory to co-develop new products with its clients that respond to the needs of tomorrow, such as new types of mobility or smart cities.

ALTHEORA offers solutions that are 100% integrated, from R&D on through to production. The Group benefits from the know-how of its employees spread across four sites in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as one site in Romania. It currently supports more than 500 clients outside of France, and in 2020 it won an award for the best innovation in the Design & Furniture category of the JEC Innovation Awards.

The company is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH - Code ISIN: FR0000061244 - ALORA

