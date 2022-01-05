Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
05.01.2022
ALTHEORA: 2022 financial calendar

ALTHEORA: 2022 financial calendar

ALTHEORA ALTHEORA: 2022 financial calendar 05-Jan-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

press release

Mauves, January 5, 2021, 6:00 pm

2022 financial calendar

Altheora Group publishes its 2022 financial calendar. 

2021 Full Year Revenue      January 19, 2022 
2021 Full Year Results      March 23, 2022 
2021 Annual Financial Report   April 14, 2022 
2022 Q1 Revenue         April 20, 2022 
2022 Half Year Revenue      July 12, 2022 
2022 Half Year Results      September 27, 2022 
2022 Half Year Financial Report October 12, 2022 
2022 Q3 revenue         October 19, 2022

Publications to be released after the Euronext Paris market closing.

Join the shareolders club and enjoy all the advantages reserved for you

ALTHEORA is a European leader in composite material applications. Since 1934, the Group has been known for its development of specific tools in Construction and Public Works (switching boxes for electrical, gas, telecommunications, and other applications). It also developed expertise and cutting-edge technology in such wide-ranging and exacting sectors as railways, aeronautics, automotive, healthcare, recreation, and urban outdoor furnishings. As well, it has an innovation laboratory to co-develop new products with its clients that respond to the needs of tomorrow, such as new types of mobility or smart cities.

ALTHEORA offers solutions that are 100% integrated, from R&D on through to production. The Group benefits from the know-how of its employees spread across four sites in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as one site in Romania. It currently supports more than 500 clients outside of France, and in 2020 it won an award for the best innovation in the Design & Furniture category of the JEC Innovation Awards.

The company is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH - Code ISIN: FR0000061244 - ALORA

Contact / Investor Relations

Aelium Finance

+33 1 75 77 54 65

altheora@aelium.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: ALTHEORA - 2022 financial calendar 

Language:    English 
Company:     ALTHEORA 
         Rue des Condamines 
         BP 96 - 07300 MAUVES Mauves 
         France 
E-mail:     ontact@mecelec.fr 
Internet:    https://www.mecelec.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000061244 
Euronext Ticker: ALORA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1261909 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1261909 05-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
