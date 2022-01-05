Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and articles 223-16 and 223-11of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers) :
Date
Total number of issued shares
Total number of voting rights
31 december 2021
91,476,536
91,476,536
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005862/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de