Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
05.01.22
08:03 Uhr
17,600 Euro
-0,300
-1,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.01.2022 | 18:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 5

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 87,898,266 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 824,800 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END

© 2022 PR Newswire
