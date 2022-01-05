DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP
DEALING DATE: 05-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1034.8189
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17775
CODE: CSH2 LN
ISIN: LU1230136894
