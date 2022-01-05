Anzeige
05.01.2022
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jan-2022 / 17:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that on 5 January 2022 the Company purchased 200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 98.00p per share.

Following settlement of this purchase the issued share capital of the Company will be 141,423,022 Ordinary Shares, excluding 3,322,749 shares held in treasury.

The above figure (141,423,022) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07709 516 048 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  134783 
EQS News ID:  1265275 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2022 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
