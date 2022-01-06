

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation has recalled about 170 units of Small Wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Native Creation Small Wool Sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. The sweaters were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored patterns.



The sweaters were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at Native Creation from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29.



The sweaters have a hood attached, a zipper along the front and draw strings at the top and bottom of the zipper path.



According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents related to the product to date.



Consumers are urged to take the recalled sweater away from children and contact Native creation for a full refund.



In similar recalls for children's products, Harriman, New York - based Mark of Fifth Avenue in December called back about 10,000 units of Star Art in Linen-branded children's robes citing violation of federal flammability standard and burn risk.



Hanna Andersson LLC in early November called back about 3,200 units of baby ruffle rompers citing that the snaps on the romper could detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.







