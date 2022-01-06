Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Cybeats erhält Zutritt zur milliardenschweren Automobilindustrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CC ISIN: FR0011950641 Ticker-Symbol: PXH 
Stuttgart
05.01.22
16:47 Uhr
0,816 Euro
-0,034
-4,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8210,84008:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.01.2022 | 07:05
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pixium Vision to attend BIOMED EVENT by Invest Securities on January 26, 2022

Pixium Vision to attend BIOMED EVENTby
Invest Securities on January 26, 2022

Paris, France, January 6, 2022 - 07:00 CET- Pixium Vision SAIOMEDEVENT by Invest Securities, being held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The BIOMED EVENT by Invest Securities will host a number of European listed biotech and healthcare companies and institutional investors. It will feature one-on-one meetings, group presentations and workshops. The event will take place at Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, Paris, France. Those wishing to attend can register here.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com (mailto:investors@pixium-vision.com)
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31


PIXIUM VISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.