OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie enters the Gaïa 2021 ranking with a score of 82/100, placing it first in its category and confirming the "Exemplary" rating of its ESG maturity awarded by EthiFinance at the time of the Group's listing

Rungis, 6 January 2022 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, has been included in the latest ranking by Gaïa Research, a subsidiary of EthiFinance that rates the ESG performance of companies listed on European markets. The evaluation of the Group's CSR strategy carried out during the Gaia Research 2021 campaign, which included a selection of 400 listed companies, confirms the results reported at the time of the Group's IPO. The EthiFinance rating agency is consulted by leading asset management companies for their management processes and socially responsible investment (SRI) decisions.

At the end of the 2021 campaign, Omer-Decugis & Cie obtained an overall score of 82/100 after review of its performance across the four following categories: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-ES). From the very first year, this rating outperforms the national benchmark (58/100) spanning all 400 companies reviewed by Gaïa Research, the sector benchmark (66/100) comprising the 24 companies operating in the consumer goods sector and the category benchmark covering companies with turnover of less than €150 million (40/100), which comprised 148 stocks at the time of the campaign.

This rating allows Omer-Decugis & Cie to be ranked as follows:

1 st in the turnover category benchmark,

in the turnover category benchmark, 4 th in the sector benchmark,

in the sector benchmark, 42nd in the national Gaia ranking.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "It is a real source of pride for our Group to be included in the Gaïa Research 2021 campaign just a few months after our IPO, as is the ESG-ES rating we obtained, a just reward for the unflagging efforts of all our employees to build a business model for our Group that serves healthy, diversified and responsible agriculture. As with any continuous improvement process, we aim to go even further in our CSR performance and actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN for 2030."

Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of the regions and people, Omer-Decugis & Cie has made its quality and social responsibility policy the cornerstone of its business model integrating the three mainstays of its business environment and ecosystem: agriculture in developing countries, international trade in fresh fruit and vegetables and employment at the Paris-Rungis international market.

As a driver of energy transition and regional development, the Group announced in July 2021 the launch of the world's first "carbon neutral" pineapple from its plantations in Ecuador to its platform in Rungis, France. It is currently working to extend this carbon neutrality objective to its other fresh fruit and vegetable ranges.



Next releases:

FY 2020/21 results and Q1 2021/22 turnover, 24 January 2022 (after close of trading)

AGM, 22 March 2022

Read more: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an "Exemplary" ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €137.7 million at 30 September 2021, representing over 119,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.

