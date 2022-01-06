Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Cybeats erhält Zutritt zur milliardenschweren Automobilindustrie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 ISIN: NO0010000045 Ticker-Symbol: PHS 
Tradegate
06.01.22
08:06 Uhr
9,510 Euro
+0,020
+0,21 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4259,51008:06
PR Newswire
06.01.2022 | 07:52
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl are scheduled to present a corporate overview and participate in meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference to be held January 10-13, 2022.

Presentation Details:

  • Investors may listen to the Photocure presentation online beginning on January 10 at 1:00pm CET / 7:00am ET via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6e58de92-4aeb-44d6-bb5c-f815d8e7928f
  • The presentation recording will be available for 90 days from the start of the conference.

Note to editors:

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

This press release may contain product details and information which are not valid, or a product is not accessible, in your country. Please be aware that Photocure does not take any responsibility for accessing such information which may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration or usage in the country of your origin.


About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-to-present-at-the-h-c--wainwright-bioconnect-2022-virtual-conference,c3482093

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3482093/1517467.pdf

Release

PHOTOCURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.