Smith & Nephew plc: Smith+Nephew opens new commercial hub in Copenhagen, Denmark to better serve customers across the Nordic region

LONDON, Jan. 6 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the grand opening of a new commercial hub to better serve customers across the Nordic region. The new office, in the Ørestad area of Copenhagen, Denmark, was opened by members of the management team in December 2021.

The new facility represents a major investment in the Nordics region and will ensure additional support for Smith+Nephew sales teams who directly interact with customers on a daily basis. Customer support activities will be centralized in Copenhagen and will benefit from a modern office space with larger scale conference, meeting and training facilities. Smith+Nephew has invested in new central positions that support customers and sales teams better for supply planning and tender support.

In addition to the benefits for Smith+Nephew's customers, employees will also enjoy a state-of-the-art modern working environment that includes

flexible working areas designed around encouraging collaboration (hub spaces), focused work (study spaces) and networking and socialising (club spaces).

The opening ceremony was attended virtually by Chief Executive Officer Roland Diggelmann and Si Tarry, Managing Director, UK, Ireland & Nordics, who commented, "This is so much more than a new office; it is a significant milestone for our Nordic business. Our investment shows how much we believe in this important, growing region and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in making this happen. I cannot wait to visit the Hub in person when travel restrictions allow."

To further support customers, in late Spring 2022 Smith+Nephew will also open a new distribution centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, to manage product loans, service and repair across the Nordic region.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com

