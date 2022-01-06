The Uzbek authorities have said that the 300 MW Guzar Solar PV project will be built in the Guzar district of Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has launched a tender to build a 300 MW solar power plant in the Guzar district of the country's Kashkadarya region. The selected developers will have to build a 220kV high-voltage dual circuit transmission line of approximately 1.5 kilometers in length to supply power from the new PV project to the nearest substation. Interested developers have until March 30 to submit their applications. The government is conducting the ...

