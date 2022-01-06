Anzeige
Cybeats erhält Zutritt zur milliardenschweren Automobilindustrie!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
06.01.22
08:05 Uhr
0,277 Euro
+0,001
+0,36 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
06.01.2022
Klaipedos Nafta: New independent Board members of AB Klaipedos nafta has been elected for a new term of office of four years

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) held on the 5th of January 2022 adopted a decision to elect the independent Board members for a new four-year term of office:

  • Guy Mason
  • Edvinas Katilius
  • Alfonso Morriello
  • Jurate Lingiene

The new Board of the Company will take office from 25th April 2022, after the end of the term of office of the current Board of the Company.

The decision regarding fifth Board member of the Company will be adopted in a near future.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +37061127985


