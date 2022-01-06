US solar developers built almost 10 GW of new utility-scale solar in the United States in the first 10 months of last year, which is a record for that time frame.From pv magazine USA In its latest analysis of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Energy Infrastructure Update and the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook, the non-profit SUN DAY Campaign has discovered that solar, wind and other renewable energy sources (including biomass, geothermal and hydropower) are now adding more than 2,250 MW of new generating capacity per month in the United ...

