DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 06-Jan-2022 / 07:03 GMT/BST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 06/01/2022.
Name of Issuer: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMFR8J48
Symbol: HUI
The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1265313 06-Jan-2022
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265313&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 06, 2022 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)