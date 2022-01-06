

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IngreLux S.àr.l. has sold an aggregate of 65 million ordinary shares in the share capital of Dr. Martens at a price of 395 pence per share, raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 257 million pounds. IngreLux will now hold 364,142,440 ordinary shares, representing approximately 36.4% of Dr. Martens' issued share capital. Dr. Martens will not receive any proceeds from the placing.



Barclays Bank PLC and Goldman Sachs International were the Joint Bookrunners in the placing of ordinary shares in Dr. Martens. IngreLux S.àr.l. is a Luxembourg company owned by funds advised by Permira.







